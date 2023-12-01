Bruce Springsteen Drummer Max Weinberg Sues Over Alleged Car Restoration Fraud

The E Street Band’s drummer may be going to court. Drummer Max Weinberg, known for his work with Bruce Springsteen, is filing a lawsuit over a vintage car.

Weinberg claims that a Flordia car restoration company offered to restore his ride to its former glory. However, according to Weinberg, they made off with his cash instead. Weinberg is claiming that Investment Automotive Group stole his money to the tune of $125,000. Now he’s filing a lawsuit, according to Fox News.

It’s a car at the center of the lawsuit—a 1957 Mercedes-Benz roadster, to be exact. According to Weinberg, the company promised to restore the car but failed to do so. Father and son Arthur and Stuart Siegle are cited as defendants in the lawsuit.

The drummer reportedly reached out to the duo after learning they were restoring a roadster. He inquired about buying the car, and the two parties allegedly agreed on a sum of $225,000. Of that amount, Weinberg ended up paying $125,000.

However, Weinberg claims things went sideways when the duo failed to restore the car. As such, Weinberg backed out of the deal and wanted his money back. However, the duo refused to give Weinberg back his money, according to the drummer.

Now, Weinberg is suing Siegle and his Investment Automotive Group Inc. In particular, Weinberg claims that the car was in poor condition. Hiring an expert, Weinberg claims that there were signs that the car had been in an accident. There was also rust and other issues.

Additionally, a law enforcement investigation found that Siegle used the money to pay off credit cards and other financial debts rather than put the money toward the car. However, law enforcement didn’t file any criminal charges against the company.

Valentin Rodriguez, Weinberg’s attorney, said in a statement, “I guess they figured he’s Max Weinberg, million-dollar drummer for Bruce Springsteen, Mighty Max.

He can afford to lose $125,000.” In Rodriguez’s opinion, Siegle “thought he could pull the wool over the eyes of someone who is pretty well-known and wealthy, but Max wasn’t just going to sit down and take it.”

