Bruce Springsteen Thanks Fans Who Serenaded Him After He Postponed Concerts in Their Cities

Bruce Springsteen continues to recover from the vocal issues that forced him to postpone four shows on his current European tour with the E Street Band. Following the announcement of the postponements of concerts in Marseille, France; Prague, Czech Republic; and Milan Italy, fans in those cities gathered in public spaces to sing some of Springsteen’s songs in his honor.

Videos of these gatherings have been circulating on social media, and they clearly caught Springsteen’s attention. In response, Bruce has posted a new video message on his social media pages thanking his fans across the pond.

“Hi, this is Bruce Springsteen coming to you from the wildlands of New Jersey, where I am just getting over my vocal bug,” the Boss said in the video. “I have to apologize again for missing those concerts, but, more importantly, I have to thank our incredible fans in the cities of Marseille and Milan and Prague for their beautiful serenading when we weren’t feeling so good.”

He added, “It was really touching, deeply emotional, and it’s something I won’t forget. We will be back, and we will give you the show of your lives. Thank you very much.”

The message ends with a montage of video clips showing street performers and crowds of fans singing various Springsteen tunes. They include “Dancing in the Dark,” “The River,” “No Surrender,” “Thunder Road,” “Badlands,” and “Fire.”

More About the Postponed Concerts

As previously reported, the postponed shows had been scheduled for May 25 in Marseille, May 28 in Prague, and June 1 and June 3 in Milan. The Marseille and Prague concerts have been rescheduled for May 31, 2025, and June 15, 2025, respectively. The new Milan dates are expected to be announced soon.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The current tour is scheduled to resume with a June 12 concert in Madrid, Spain, at Metropolitano Stadium. Bruce and company also have shows at the same venue on June 14 and June 17.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 European tour wraps up July 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later in summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg. It’s scheduled from an August 15 concert in Pittsburgh through a September 15 performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Ban will close out the year with a fall Canadian trek that runs from an October 31 show in Montreal through a November 22 gig in Vancouver. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

