Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Make Announcement After “Vocal Issues” Forced Them to Postpone Concerts

Bruce Springsteen was forced to postpone four concerts on his current European tour leg with the E Street Band, after the Boss experienced “vocal issues.” Now, Springsteen and his group have rescheduled two of the postponed dates, although they won’t be taking place until 2025.

Bruce and the E Street Band’s concert in Marseille, France, at the Orange Vélodrome, which originally was scheduled for May 25, 2024, now will be held May 31, 2025. The group’s show in Prague, Czech Republic, at Airport Letnany, which had been scheduled for May 28, 2024, now will take place on June 15, 2025.

All tickets for the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates. Those who would like a refund will be able to secure one at the original point of purchase for both shows. Refunds will be available for the Marseille show until July 31, 2024, and for the Prague concert through September 3.

Springsteen and the E Street Band also postponed two concerts that were to have been held in Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium on June 1 and June 3. Rescheduled dates for those shows will be announced at a later date.

More About Springsteen’s “Vocal Issues”

Springsteen’s vocal troubles became apparent after his concert with the E Street Band on May 22 in Sunderland, England. The Boss’ voice was noticeably hoarse at the 2024 Ivor Awards ceremony on May 23 in London. During the event, Paul McCartney introduced him when he was presented with The Ivors Academy’s prestigious Fellowship honor. Springsteen became the first international songwriter to receive the honor.

A May 26 message about the concert postponements announced that “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days.”

About Springsteen’s Upcoming 2024 Tour Plans

The current tour is scheduled to resume with a June 12 concert in Madrid, Spain, at Metropolitano Stadium. Bruce and company also have shows at the same venue on June 14 and June 17.

As previously reported, Springsteen and the E Street Band’s European tour leg is mapped out through a July 25 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later in summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg in August and September, followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

