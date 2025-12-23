Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska Live’ Concert Film, Featured on His ‘Nebraska ’82’ Box Set, Now Available as Standalone Digital Video

On October 24, Bruce Springsteen released an expanded version of his classic stripped-down 1982 solo album Nebraska, titled Nebraska ’82. The deluxe box-set edition of the reissue includes a Blu-ray disc featuring a new concert movie filmed in April 2025 that captures the Boss performing Nebraska in its entirety.

Now, the Nebraska Live film has been made available separately for purchase or rent on demand as a digital video.

As previously reported, the movie captures Bruce performing Nebraska from beginning to end live for the first time ever. The performance was shot in black-and-white at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. The film was directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny.

As explained in a post on Springsteen’s social media pages, “Having never toured behind the album, Bruce revisited these songs more than 40 years later—offering fresh insight through the subtleties of his live performance, while remaining true to the spirit of the original recordings. Shot without an audience, and with light accompaniment from [multi-instrumentalist Larry Campbell and [keyboardist] Charlie Giordano, the film is presented without narration, commentary or dialogue. ‘Only the voices of the characters are heard,’ in Bruce’s words.”

Springsteen treated fans to a preview of the film in September 2025. He posted a performance of the Nebraska track “Open All Night” on his YouTube channel.

More About the Nebraska ’82 Box Set

As previously reported, in addition to the Blu-ray boasting the concert video, the Nebraska ’82 box set features a newly remastered version of Nebraska, previously unreleased alternate electric versions of many songs that appeared on the album, other unheard outtakes and tracks from the sessions, and an audio recording of the 2025 live Nebraska performance.

Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition is available now as a four-CD/Blu-ray set, a four-LP/Blu-ray package, and digitally.

One disc, titled Electric Nebraska, features alternate “electric” versions of six of the album’s 10 songs. It also includes early versions of “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Downbound Train.” Those two tunes later appeared on Bruce’s landmark 1984 album, Born in the U.S.A.

More About the Nebraska Album

Nebraska was Springsteen’s sixth studio album. Bruce recorded the tracks using a four-track recorder in his bedroom at a rented house in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The album was populated with songs featuring dark themes and stories, including tunes about criminals, murderers, and blue-collar workers struggling to get by. Bruce had initially planned to rerecord the tracks at a professional studio with his E Street Band. He eventually decided to release the lo-fi demo versions instead.

Among Nebraska’s standout tracks are “Atlantic City,” “Johnny 99,” “Highway Patrolman,” and “Reason to Believe.” The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It was certified platinum by the RIAA for sales on 1 million copies in the U.S.

The story of the making of Nebraska, and Springsteen’s battle with his record label to have the album released, served as the basis of the 2025 biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. The film features The Bear star Jeremy Allen White in the lead role.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)