Adele Calls Out Inappropriate Fan Behavior—”Stop Throwing Things at the Artist!”

In response to the alarming trend of concertgoers hurling various items, ranging from ashes to toys and food, at music artists, Adele had some strong words for such behavior. The singer openly dared fans to throw something at her during a recent performance at Ceasar’s Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Videos by American Songwriter

A TikTok video shared by a fan captured the singer’s bold statement, shedding light on her frustration with the growing lack of respect and decorum among some concert attendees. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it? I dare you, dare you to throw something at me,” she said jokingly.

“Stop throwing things at the artist!” she added.

RELATED: Meaning Behind the Emotive Adele Ballad “All I Ask”

In recent weeks, artists have been increasingly subjected to concerning and unusual incidents involving their fans. In Sweden, Lil Nas X narrowly avoided being struck by a thrown sex toy, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

In another incident, Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone, resulting in assault charges against the perpetrator. Additionally, Ava Max experienced an alarming encounter when an audience member slapped her and scratched her eye. Pink, on the other hand, was given cheese on one occasion, and was later given ashes.

While performing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Idaho, Kelsea Ballerini was also a target. While singing her song “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” an object was thrown at her, striking her in the face. The impact of the incident prompted Ballerini to temporarily leave the stage. However, she later returned to address the audience, saying, “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. Don’t throw things…I want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?”

It’s uncertain about the precise cause of this disconcerting “trend.” However, it is believed fans may be seeking attention and viral moments with their favorite artists, leading to a disregard for personal boundaries and inappropriate behavior. The implications of this phenomenon raise concerns about the safety and well-being of both artists and their audiences.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele