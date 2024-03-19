Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester’s Battle Round Performances Leave ‘The Voice’ Fans and Judges Stumped

The Voice contestants Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester’s Adele cover has their coach, John Legend, begging the two to go “Easy On Me.”

During tonight’s (March 18) episode, both Team Legend members positively crushed “Rolling in the Deep” for season 25’s Battle Rounds. Each contestant put their own definitive spin on the song while still managing to harmonize seamlessly.

“I’m Sorry”: Powerhouse Performance Has Coaches Speechless

Legend was out of his chair by the performance’s end. However, the GRAMMY winner’s ecstasy faded quickly when he realized the impossible choice before him. Only one contestant can advance to the Knockout Round.

“That harmony, oh my gosh — it was powerful,” coach Reba McEntire said. “Your choreography was flawless.”

“John, I don’t think I’m any help for you buddy, I’m sorry,” the “Fancy” singer concluded.

Coach Chance the Rapper was taken by Nathan’s “strong personality and great control.” However, the artist also applauded Bryan’s “dynamics and range.”

“I think either one of you guys could take the win,” Chance said. “I think it was a great performance — that’s why everybody was screaming.”

If Legend was counting on some tie-breaking insight from coaching duo Dan + Shay, he was sorely disappointed. “Y’all were just up there absolutely killing it,” Dan Smyers gushed. “I loved the starting on the one knee like that. I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fire.'”

“Should we do a coin toss?” Dan asked later. “Does anybody have a coin?”

Shay Mooney added, “I felt like I was literally in the middle of Braveheart or something. Some action movie.”

‘So Unhelpful:’ John Legend Jokingly Blasts Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coaches

While Dan + Shay did inject some levity into the situation, their feedback was ultimately of no use to Legend. “You guys are so unhelpful, all of you,” the “Ordinary People” singer joked. “Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people?”

Viewers seemed equally torn. “If they keep performing like this, they both deserve to be in the finals,” one YouTube user wrote.

Certainly none of the online viewers envied Legend’s position. “Nathan did it for me in the first part of the song but then Bryan came like a thunderstorm busting all of these notes and belts in the second verse,” another fan wrote. “they both deserve the win.”

(Feature image via The Voice on YouTube)