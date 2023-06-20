BTS Singer V Covers Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald Classics

V of BTS fame has just released two covers of classic tunes from the ’50s—Bing Crosby’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and Ella Fitzgerald’s “Cheek To Cheek”

Videos by American Songwriter

V initially released his versions of the beloved songs through a Youtube video titled “‘Le Jazz de V’ Live Clip #2023BTSFESTA.” The video, which has currently garnered over 6 million views, features the beloved K-pop singer belting out a jazz-inspired version of Crosby’s Christmas classic. V sings the words, It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas / Everywhere you go / Take a look at the five and ten, it’s glistening once again / With candy canes and silver lanes that glow.

Later on in the video, popular Korean singer-songwriter Minna Seo joins V for a new take on Fitzgeralds’s joyous duet. “Cheek to Cheek” was originally written by Irving Berlin in the ’30s, but was made even more famous in 1956 by Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

RELATED: BTS’ J-Hope Releases Captivating Rock Version of “Arson,” A Must-Listen for Music Enthusiasts

Fans of BTS turned to the Youtube comments section to share their excitement regarding V’s new covers. A fan profile called V wrote, “Tae’s voice soothes us. My dad plays him every day in the morning and the smile on his face is real. He’s just so proud of V like his own son. Thank you, V for giving us sm warmth and comfort. We love you.” Popular Youtube channel Postmodern Jukebox also commented, complementing the performances with a fire emoji.

The members of BTS have been releasing multiple new projects in celebration of the 2023 BTS Festa. The projects include a new single titled “Take Two,” a new episode of Suga’s talk show Suchwita, and the release of a rock version of J-Hope’s pop song “Arson.”

Rapper RM recently spoke to EFE regarding the future of the band, saying, “I think BTS will make it. It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever.”

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images