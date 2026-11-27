Some might know Paul McCartney as half of the songwriting genius Lennon and McCartney. However, he’s also dabbled in a few rock bands during his day. You have to admit that Wings has some pretty good songs. Aside from that, it goes without saying that The Beatles are foundational when it comes to the genre. If I were to build a rock supergroup around McCartney, here’s who I would pick for the lineup. For context, we’re putting Paul on lead vocals and bass guitar.

Eric Clapton on Lead Guitar

Play video

Okay, I know this might be a controversial take. Obviously, Clapton was involved in that love triangle with George Harrison and Pattie Boyd. Apparently, though, he and Harrison were pretty much bros, even after that whole debacle. I think Paul would let it slide. Not to mention, I think that Clapton’s bluesy rock take on lead guitar would be a nice change for Paul McCartney, who probably wasn’t used to hearing that kind of sound from the Beatles.

Videos by American Songwriter

David Crosby on Backing Vocals

Play video

If you know Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, then you know David Crosby. This guy has been one of the voices behind so many good songs, and you know he’d crush that harmony, especially because he’s used to singing with so many people.

Mick Fleetwood on Drums

Play video

Personally, as a Fleetwood Mac fan myself, there was really only one choice in my mind for the drums category. Sure, you can argue that The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac aren’t similar whatsoever, but I think that the band’s folk rock sound would be fun for McCartney to experiment with, especially because you’ve already got Crosby on the bill too. If you’re still not convinced, take it from Mick himself. In an interview with the BBC, the drummer shared that when it comes to his craft, he “changes all the time.” I think doing something a little different would be right up his alley.

Rick Wakeman on Keyboards

Play video

Okay, this one might need a little convincing. But you have to look at the facts. First of all, Wakeman has not only done some impressive solo work that highlights his skills as a musician, but he’s also been a session musician for the likes of David Bowie, Elton John, Cat Stevens, and more. Second of all, he’s not called “One Take Wakeman” for no reason. He’s incredibly versatile when it comes to his craft, and I think when it comes to classic rock, he would be able to pick up whatever McCartney puts down in a heartbeat.

Photo by: David Warner Ellis/Redferns/Getty Images