Being in a band is not for the emotionally frail. Artistic egos are beasts to deal with on an individual level. When you get multiple egos in the same room, peaceful collaboration becomes even more tenuous. This was certainly true of The Beatles, whose growing interpersonal conflict eventually led to the band’s dissolution less than a decade after they became world-famous. One of the most famous points of conflict was, by far, the fact that George Harrison had far fewer song contributions than John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

In fact, the primary songwriting partnership of The Beatles was the prolific Lennon-McCartney duo. Even when one half wrote the majority of the song, they credited the track under both of their names. The few times that George Harrison and Ringo Starr contributed their songs to the group, they received sole writing credit, not Lennon-McCartney. This might have been a perfectly adequate set-up for Starr, the ever-affable drummer. But for Harrison, it undoubtedly stung.

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To Harrison’s credit, he came out swinging as a solo artist with his stunning 1970 post-Beatles debut All Things Must Pass. He proved himself and then some with major hits like “Isn’t It A Pity” and “My Sweet Lord”. Around that same time, John Lennon offered a curt five-word explanation for why Harrison never got the chance to stretch his legs in this way with the Fab Four.

John Lennon Shot It Straight When Talking About George Harrison

In a 1969 interview with New Musical Express, John Lennon aired his grievances with trying to maintain a democratic ensemble when everyone in the group was itching to go their separate ways and star in their own separate projects. “None of us want to be background musicians most of the time,” Lennon said matter-of-factly. “It’s a waste. We didn’t spend ten years ‘making it’ to have freedom in the recording studios to be able to have two tracks on an album.”

Of course, it’s reasonable to assume that George Harrison felt no different, despite being delegated to this treatment. Of that, Lennon said, “George lost out because Paul and I are tougher.” The inner workings of one of the biggest rock bands of all time, boiled down to five words that sound like something an older brother would say to end an ongoing argument between siblings. “Paul and I are tougher.”

In many ways, Lennon and McCartney were like older brothers to Harrison, who was the youngest of the group. Nevertheless, Harrison proved that age was not indicative of potential by releasing an album that topped charts worldwide. Moreover, it became a standard in the early 1970s rock ‘n’ roll canon and solidified his solo career.

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