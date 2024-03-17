Bunnie Xo & Jelly Roll Sell T-Shirts With Drawing That Got Tennessee Middle Schooler Disciplined

Bunnie Xo—wife of megastar Jelly Roll—recently took to social media to talk about a teenage girl who was disciplined at school after she drew a picture of Jelly Roll and Bunnie for an assignment.

Delisa Patrick, mother of the middle schooler, posted about the experience on social media as well. She took to Facebook to explain the situation. She began with the fact that the assignment was given out in August 2023.

“This started with a conversation between me and another adult talking about the middle school and the issues that we’ve had there,” said Delisa in her Facebook video. She then turned the video over to her daughter to explain what she was told about the project.

According to Delisa’s daughter, she was asked by her teacher why she chose to draw Jelly Roll. She replied “because he’s an inspiration.” Allegedly, the assignment was to draw inspirational people who represented “resilience,” and she chose Jelly Roll and Bunnie because of the hardships they’ve endured in their lives.

The teacher apparently stated that Jelly Roll’s past was “inappropriate,” and that Delisa’s daughter could not use his image for her project. If she continued with her project, her teacher said she would face “disciplinary action.” She finished her project with Jelly Roll’s image anyway.

Jelly Roll’s Past Deemed “Inappropriate” by Middle School Teacher for Girl’s Project

Delisa then stated that her daughter explained the project and what the teacher told her at the time. She also showed her the drafts of her drawings and essays. “I, as her mom, [saw] nothing wrong with it,” said Delisa in her video. “The essay basically stated how Jelly Roll had been in jail and how he got his GED while he was in there … and basically how he [overcame] all of that and he is where he is today.”

She showed her daughter’s artwork of Jelly Roll and Bunnie that “apparently is inappropriate,” she stated. Delisa said that the teacher forbade her daughter from including anything about Jelly Roll’s past in her essay. This was allegedly because “the kids don’t need to hear that.” Delisa contradicted that, saying, “I think we all, kids included, [need to] hear that, because it’s in his music, it’s in Ms. Bunnie’s podcast, it’s in their life. They’re human beings. They have lived a life, yes, it may not have been the greatest, but they’ve turned it around and look where they are now.”

Delisa continued, “So, she was reprimanded, she was sent home … she went back the next day, where she was picked up again because of the bullying she sustained from this project, from the other kids. This was addressed [and] nothing was done,” she revealed, stating that her daughter has been bullied all three years at the school and “this isn’t just about a project, this is about bullying as well.”

Bunnie Xo caught wind of the story recently, and posted on social media about it. She also created shirts in support of Delisa’s daughter, using her designs for merch which began to sell quickly. Prior to the merch drop, Bunnie wrote on Facebook, “I truly want to make a difference for this little girl & all the little girls/boys who were like me that weren’t allowed to talk about being bullied.”

Bunnie Xo Stands Up for Bullied Kids After Learning of Middle Schooler’s Discipline

She continued, “For me it started in my own home, being abused by my stepmother my entire life until I left home at 14. That in return made me an angry child that lashed out & bullied other people. It’s an extremely vicious cycle that gets repeated over & over. This past decade I have worked thru so much trauma & hurt from childhood & all I want to do is give back & stand up for these babies – AND ANY person who gets bullied. In school, Online, in person or at home.”

The shirts were originally supposed to be sold during a 24 hour sale. However, Bunnie cut the sale short after an hour. On March 15, she addressed the entire incident with a post on Facebook.

“A ton of you have asked that we continue selling the merch for [Delisa’s daughter] so you can have a chance to buy it. I cut the sale short yesterday after an hour because a lot of the things were coming forward about the mom. Tons of accusations with zero documentation,” she wrote. “I too have toxic family so none of what they’ve said has moved me in anyway. And everything the mom has said about the school has been backed by numerous other parents. But being a whistleblower for that school was never my intention. It’s always been about this little girl having a voice.”

Bunnie Xo Shares Multiple Statements from Mom of Student

She continued to write that she and Delisa Patrick were doing everything for Delisa’s daughter. Delisa maintained this in her own video. Bunnie continued, “The proceeds from the shirts that were sold yesterday will be put into a trust fund for her. I’m working out the details w my accountant & lawyer as we speak about that. I also want the record to reflect that her mom has never once asked me for money. She’s always maintained that this is about her daughter.”

Bunnie Xo has also addressed the incident in this post on Facebook. She states that the middle school is allegedly claiming the student is lying about the project. There is also a previous statement from Delisa Patrick to Bunnie Xo that Bunnie posted on Facebook.

