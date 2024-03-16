Jelly Roll Offers “Insane Money” to Buy Back Childhood Home—Gets Rejected

Fans of country music spent the last few years watching as Jelly Roll appeared to take over the genre. Releasing his album Whitsitt Chapel last June, the singer went on to dominate the airwaves and even the CMT Music Awards, winning Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year. That same year, he also won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. Finding himself on top of country music, Jelly Roll recently discussed how he tried to buy back in childhood home for a staggering amount of money.

Videos by American Songwriter

Coming from poverty, Jelly Roll knew what it was like to grow up without having much. Struggling from week to week, the singer eventually found himself on the wrong side of the law at the age of 14. Charged with several counts of marijuana possession, Jelly Roll’s life seemed to spiral downward. But thanks to his love for music and his wife, Bunnie Xo, the star changed his life around to become one of the biggest names in country music. Playing sold-out shows all over the country, the singer shared what he wanted to spend his money on.

Jelly Roll Gets Denied When Trying To Buy His Childhood Home

Appearing on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, Jelly Roll admitted to trying to buy his childhood home. While the singer didn’t have the best upbringing, the house held a special place in his heart and he hoped to keep it in the family. The only problem, the current owner refused to sell. Having the star power of Jelly Roll, the singer explained how he offered what he considered “insane money.”

Calling his childhood home a “shack”, Jelly Roll joked about his manager asking him what he wanted to do with the property if they eventually sold it to him. The singer pondered on the question for a moment before answering, “Go in there and cry I guess.” Laughing about the entire ordeal, Jelly Roll shared how he had no idea about the state of the house when growing up. Believing it to be a decent-sized home, the country star soon realized the level of poverty he grew up in.



(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)