Jelly Roll Celebrates Wife Bunnie Xo’s Birthday With Heartfelt Post: “Thank You for Being the Anchor to Our Family”

When many fans think of country music power couples, several names come to mind. Powerful duos like Johnny Cash and June Carter-Cash, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are on the list. However, that list may need to be updated for 2024. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo could fit among them.

They say that behind every successful man is a strong woman. Jelly Roll has spoken truth to that adage in several interviews. If you ask him, he’d say that his wife, Bunnie, is his rock. She’s helped him focus his talent and become the man he is today. As a result, he celebrates her every chance he gets. For instance, today is her birthday. So, he took to social media to share a heartfelt post to make the occasion.

Jelly Roll Celebrates Bunnie Xo’s Birthday

“Today we celebrate my wife’s birthday! I have watched this woman grow over the last eight years in ways I can’t even describe,” he began. Then, he added, “She is my anchor in every area of my life. She brings a [sense] of peace to every room she walks in. She makes people feel safe,” he added.

Jelly Roll went on to say that Bunnie “Creates a safe place for people to tell her how they feel. She is special in every way. To know where she came from and what she has made of herself is unbelievable.”

He went on to talk about how much he’s learned from his wife. “She taught me how to not just weather the storm but to dance in the rain. She taught me how to build a deep-rooted friendship in our relationship that supersedes everything. My wife is the epitome of ‘sometimes God sends the most unlikely messengers with the biggest message.”

Jelly Roll went on to praise her for the way she supports other women. “She is a strong independent woman. I also admire how much she uplifts and empowers other women,” he said.

“Mama Bear, I want you to know that I am dead over heels in love with you,” he added. “Somehow, every day I wake up a little more in love than I was the day before. I love you so much. Thank you for being the anchor to our family. I love you,” he concluded.

Featured image by Jason Davis/WireImage

