California Country Music Festival Announces Return After Two-Year Hiatus With Zach Bryan and Megan Moroney Headlining

GoldenSky Festival is set to make a big return in 2027. Following a two-year hiatus, the country music festival is coming back next fall. Zach Bryan, Megan Moroney, and Treaty Oak Revival have been tapped to headline the event.

Put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, the festival will be held on Oct. 9 and 10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

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Through its many performances, GoldenSky seeks to bring together genres including country, Americana, roots, rock, and pop. The festival helps fans to see their favorite artists and discover new ones.

In addition to the three headliners, artists including Ty Myers, Hudson Westbrook, Max McNown, Wyatt Flores, Vincent Mason, Avery Anna, Braxton Keith, Kaitlin Butts, Carter Faith, Alexandra Kay, The Band Perry, and Graham Barham are also set to take the stage.

“We’ve missed GoldenSky, and after two years away, we knew if we were bringing it back, we needed to come back big,” Chamie McCurry, the General Manager of Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a press release. “This lineup feels like the perfect return, reflecting what’s exciting in country music right now while staying true to what made people fall in love with GoldenSky in the first place.”

What to Know About GoldenSky Festival

In addition to the music, attendees can look forward to immersive spaces, food and drink, dancing, sports, hospitality, and local Sacramento flavor throughout the weekend.

New in 2027, fans can start each day at The Tailgate, a pregame destination with local eats, lawn games, and happy hour pricing. An air-conditioned saloon, a tropical frozen-drink hideaway, a cantina, and a smokehouse will also be featured at the festival.

River City Dance Hall and Overtime Sports Bar will return in 2027. Fans can look forward to line dancing lessons and catching the weekend’s biggest games on the big screens.

VIP passes, on-site camping, hotel packages, and festival shuttles will also be available for the 2027 event.

Presale for the festival will begin on Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Passes will go on sale to the general public two hours later.

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