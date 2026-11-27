Phil Barker, the former drummer of the pioneering English punk rock band Buzzcocks, has sadly passed away at 65 years old. Barker’s passing comes five years after a tough battle with cancer first began. The news of his passing was delivered via the band, via a statement on their official website.

“We’re saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime drummer Phil Barker,” the statement reads. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2026, on the Isle of Wight, after a five-year battle with cancer. He is survived by Deb, his wife of 26 years.”

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The statement went on to note that Barker joined the band, along with his childhood friend Tony Barber, who played bass, in 1992.

“He was integral to our success throughout that era, and left the band in early 2006. Just good memories,” the statement closed. “He will be missed.”

Remembering Phil Barker

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Phil Barker, along with bassist Tony Barber, joined Buzzcocks in 1992 and would remain with the band until 2006. Barber, likewise, would stay in the band until 2008. Barker was famously part of the band’s lineup that toured with grunge icons Nirvana in 1994, which would be one of the grunge outfit’s final tours.

Barker’s drum skills can be heard on albums like Trade Test Transmissions from 1993, All Set from 1996, and Modern from 1999. He can also be heard on the band’s self-titled album from 2003, and his final album with the group was Flat-Pack Philosophy, out the same year he left the band. Fans of the band’s live releases likely remember hearing him on the album French, out in 1996. Following Barker’s departure from the band, he was replaced with Danny Farrant.

Fans of Buzzcocks and Barker have already begun to dish out their condolences and fond memories of watching the band perform during Barker’s era.

“I am sorry for your loss. I enjoyed watching him play drums,” said one fan.

“Very sad news,” said another. “I had known Phil since his days in Lack of Knowledge in the early 80’s. Thoughts with his family and friends.”

Barker leaves behind his wife of nearly three decades, Deb. RIP to a true punk rock legend.

Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns