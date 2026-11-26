Thanksgiving might just be one day, but the NFL was ready to take over the week. While the Detroit Lions will keep the tradition alive when taking the field on Thanksgiving, the NFL prepared for three days of nothing but hard hits, close games, and memorable halftime performances. And to make sure you don’t miss a single second of the action, here are all the details, including games, halftime performers, and national anthem singers.

Kicking off the Thanksgiving lineup, the Green Bay Packers will take on the Los Angeles Rams. For the Packers, they looked to extend their overall winning streak against the Rams that currently sits at 49-46-2. But before a winner is crowned and the turkey is handed out, the legendary group U2 planned to entertain fans during the halftime show.

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For now, the NFL has yet to announce the singer who will celebrate America with the national anthem. But when it came to U2, the group was ready to promote its newest album, Carnaval de Luz. Released on November 13, the album peaked at No. 1 on the UK Albums chart. On the US Billboard 200, it finished at No. 4. And to make it better, the halftime show acted as a reunion for U2. Back in 2002, the band hosted the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVI, which featured the Rams.

Embracing the era of streaming, the NFL teamed up with Netflix to present the Thanksgiving Eve game. Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, fans will only need a Netflix subscription, as the game will be available for all tiers.

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Chicago Bears Versus Detroit Lions

Moving forward to Thanksgiving Day, the NFL brought three games, with the Chicago Bears facing the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount +, and NFL+. Welcoming the Bears to Ford Field, Michigan native Antonio Cipriano will perform the national anthem. Growing up just a few minutes from Detroit, he has nurtured a lasting relationship with the Lions.

As for the halftime show, Wu-Tang Clan will take the field. For the second year, Eminem proved his ability to bring in top talent to Detroit. And with Wu-Tang Clan behind hits like “Protect Ya Neck” and “Triumph,” the halftime performance will surely be a trip back to the 1990s.

Philadelphia Eagles Versus Dallas Cowboys

After the game, the NFL will travel to Texas to watch the Philadelphia Eagles compete against the Dallas Cowboys. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox and NFL+. But before the first play of the game, Christian singer Lauren Daigle will entertain those at home and in attendance with the national anthem.

During halftime, Miranda Lambert will bring her country roots to Dallas. Releasing her latest album, Crisco, in October, it featured collaborations with Chris Stapleton and Ella Langley. And with Lambert helping produce Langley’s hit album, Dandelion, the idea of a surprise appearance might not be that crazy.

Kansas City Chiefs Versus Buffalo Bills

And closing out Thanksgiving Day, the Kansas City Chiefs prepared to battle Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+. Although not revealing the national anthem performer, the Goo Goo Dolls were excited to celebrate the holiday in their hometown. And to make it better, they will take the stage in the city where it all started. For a band that spent decades touring the world, it seemed fitting to return home for Thanksgiving.

Black Friday Matchup

And while fans digest their Thanksgiving meal, on Friday, the Denver Broncos looked to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Led by Bo Nix, the Broncos must first survive the dedicated fans at Acrisure Stadium.

As for the entertainment, the NFL has yet to announce either the national anthem singer or halftime performer. Still, with the Broncos and Steelers preparing for a holiday showdown, the league had plenty of excitement planned for Friday.

Whether fans tuned in for the touchdowns, the halftime performances, or the holiday tradition, the NFL had something for everyone. And with three days of football on the schedule, there was no shortage of reasons to celebrate.

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)