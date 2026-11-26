The Voice alum Josh Sanders has been arrested again following a previous arrest in August. Last time, Sanders was arrested for interfering with a police officer and having outstanding warrants. On Wednesday, he was arrested for driving under the influence, in addition to other charges, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the arrest.

The singer is currently facing charges for two separate incidents in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The first incident took place when police were called around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, to Charlie Walker Road. They had received a call that an unconscious person was inside a running a vehicle, according to People. The Kannapolis Police Department told People that he has been charged with driving under the influence, resisting police officers and littering.

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The second incident happened at 1 pm on Thanksgiving Eve after police received an additional call. They found Sanders attempting to remove his vehicle from a parking space. It was determined that he was intoxicated, and he has since been charged with a DWI and threatening police officers. Sanders is currently being held at Cabarrus County Jail without bond and is due for court on February 3, 2027.

Sanders’ Journey On ‘The Voice’

If you watched The Voice Season 25, you might recognize Sanders as being the competition’s runner up. Sanders joined Team Reba week 1 and continued to impress and prove his vocal chops throughout the competition. During the season finale, Reba and Sanders even gave an emotional performance of Randy Houser’s “Back to God”, highlighting Sanders’ experience as a man of faith. In the end, vocalist Asher Havon ultimately won the competition, still securing a victory for Team Reba.

In an interview with The Buzz featuring Havon, Sanders talked about his experience on The Voice.

“…It’s been amazing, I mean, start to finish,” he shared. “I looked back at that blind audition and you know, me and a couple other contestants used to joke about how stiff everybody looked, you know and how you been around but you’re really just holding on for dear life hoping a chair turns and then, when that chair actually turns, it’s quite literally, I mean the chair isn’t the only thing turning. I mean, it was turning my life around…”

For those interested in watching the current season of The Voice, you can tune in for the next episode on Monday, November 30, on NBC at 9 pm CT.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Image