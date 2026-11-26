On Wednesday night, U2 not only performed the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve halftime show, but they also honored Dolly Parton while doing so.

Parton passed away this year at the age of 80, on August 25, following a brief battle with cancer. The country music legend was beloved by artists from all genres and has since been honored by pop culture figures from all walks of life.

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The Irish rock band performed an emotional ballad called “Torn”, which features a recording from the late great icon. The song is included as the last song on U2’s album Carnaval de Luz, which came out on November 13th. The crazy thing about this song is that it was actually the last recording done by Parton before she passed away.

According to an interview that lead singer Bono did with Rolling Stone, Parton was actually sick at the time of recording “Torn”. The singer had approached Parton with the idea of collaborating on an unreleased project. She offered this song to the group, which they ended up reworking lyrically.

“She got out of her bed to sing this song,” Bono shared. “And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now.”

A Bit About ‘Carnaval de Luz’

The special thing about U2’s new album Carnaval de Luz is that it’s the first album of new material that the group has released since Songs Of Experience in 2017.

The album features production by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, who produced The Unforgettable Fire, The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby. Carnaval de Luz is a companion project to two of the band’s previous EP’s, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, which focus on specific liturgical holidays.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bono described the project as having:

“…loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms … the same imagination that brings us our creativity can also bring us monsters. So we make the drums louder. We build a bigger fire. We make our stories wilder and funnier.” He explained, “We make the melodies sweeter and the songs, they better shine, because if the world is in darkness, we better not be.”

That sounds like the exact kind of message that Dolly Parton herself would approve of.

Photo by: Chris Walter/WireImage