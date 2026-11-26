No, you’re not experiencing déjà vu. That is, indeed, last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airing on your television this morning.

With an incoming storm expected to bring strong winds and other inclement weather to New York City, the historic 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed.

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Instead, NBC is taking viewers back to Thanksgiving morning 2025, when the likes of Lainey Wilson, Cynthia Erivo, Foreigner, and Jewel helped usher in turkey day.

For those who went to bed Wednesday night expecting to wake up to performances from Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, RAYE, and the rest of this year’s star-studded musical lineup, the familiar faces might come as a bit of a surprise.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s, and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, November 28,” NBC released in a statement.

For those of you hoping to catch this year’s version of the parade, it will air on Saturday, November 28, on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT).

Led by hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, the year’s event will feature everything from floats to clowns to marching bands.

Of course, performers will be a huge part of the festivities too. Grammy nominee leader RAYE will open the parade with a special performance.

Later, stars including Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and Natasha Bedingfield will have their moment in the spotlight on the parade route.

The event will also feature a tribute to the late great Dolly Parton. With Broadway star Megan Hilty set to lead the tribute, it’s sure to be unforgettable.

Al Roker Discusses the Staying Power of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

With a lineup like that, it’s no surprise that the parade is celebrating its 100th year.

“There’s a new set of eyes added to it every year. New family members, new friends, new folks watching at home,” Roker told NBC Insider of the annual event. “New people coming and lining the parade route. It’s one of those events that I think, and not to sound corny, but it really does bring people together. I think it brings the country together. For three hours, we can all sit and be a family and watch something that unites us, you know?”

“I’m sure there’s somebody out there who doesn’t like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but I haven’t met them yet,” he continued. “One of the greatest parts about doing this Parade is when people come up and say, ‘I grew up watching you on Thanksgiving morning as my mom or dad got Thanksgiving dinner together. You’re part of my holiday.’ That’s special, you know? You can’t put a price on that.”

Keep reading for the full list of celebrities and performers set to appear during the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images