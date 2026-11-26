Wu-Tang Clan just stole the show during a big game. Midway through the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears, the legendary hip-hop group made their way onto Ford Field to deliver an unforgettable halftime performance. They opened up with a rendition of their 1997 hit from the album Wu-Tang Forever, “Triumph”. A number of memorable songs made it to their medley during the halftime show, including “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Bring Da Ruckus”. Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers also made a surprise appearance on drums, proudly wearing a Detroit Lions jersey.

The group’s time on stage was noteworthy, as it marked the 87th annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show.

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The performance is the second to come amid the team’s multi-year partnership with Eminem, and his long-time manager, Paul Rosenberg. For the second year in a row, Eminem and Rosenberg served as executive producers of the show and selected the talent.

As for why the pair chose Wu-Tang Clan as this year’s performers, Rosenberg explained, “We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!”

“Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90’s along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans,” he added. “We are honored to bring them to this year’s stage.”

The Lions’ front office was equally thrilled with the selection. Rich Haddad, the team’s President and CEO, stated, “Our Thanksgiving Day Classic is one of the greatest traditions in sports, and Wu-Tang Clan is one of the greatest performers in music.”

“We are thrilled to have Wu-Tang headlining our Thanksgiving halftime show and grateful to Marshall and Paul for their partnership,” he added.

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WU-TANG CLAN IN THE BUILDINGGGG 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GQEq4Xrz8m — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2026

Wu-Tang’s halftime performance came amid a huge year for the group. They recently wrapped their farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. Additionally, the group was among the class of the latest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Wu-Tang wasn’t the only music moment of note during the game. Before kickoff, film, television, and Broadway actor and recording artist Antonio Cipriano sang the national anthem.

The Lions’ face off against the Bears is the first of three games to air on Thanksgiving Day.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the afternoon game. Miranda Lambert is set to deliver an unforgettable halftime performance midway through the matchup.

Then, on Thanksgiving night, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Buffalo, New York, to play the Bills. Fans can look forward to a performance from the Goo Goo Dolls during that halftime show.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF