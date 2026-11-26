It’s time again for that most sacred of holiday traditions. All around the world, families are settling into their tryptophan-induced stupors to witness America’s greatest pastime. And with football comes another stalwart of the holiday season—the Thanksgiving Day halftime show. As the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles headed to the locker rooms at AT&T Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 26), country music superstar Miranda Lambert took the stage to deliver a medley of her most-loved hits.

Miranda Lambert Makes Her NFL Halftime Show Debut

Continuing a tradition started in 1997 by Reba McEntire, three-time Grammy Award winner Miranda Lambert headlined the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show at AT&T Stadium.

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TRENDING: Country music superstar Miranda Lambert performed during halftime of today’s #NFL Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Dallas #Cowboys and Philadelphia #Eagles.



The Texas native put on a show in front of her home-state crowd.



🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/sn3VaESoTG — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 26, 2026

Beneath a dazzling disco ball, Lambert kicked off her halftime set with “Snakeskin Boots”, from her latest album Crisco. Next, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders joined her onstage for “Kerosene”, which she followed with “Gunpowder and Lead”, “Mama’s Broken Heart”, and “Little Red Wagon”.

Arriving with a bang with her 2005 debut Kerosene, Lambert has piled up hits including “The House That Built Me”, “Tin Man”, and more.

She has enjoyed monumental success with Ella Langley’s record-breaking “Choosin’ Texas”. Lambert co-wrote and co-produced the smash hit, which shattered records with the longest run at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

During her time onstage, she dusted off all the old favorites, sprinkling in a few tracks from her latest album Crisco. Released in October, Lambert’s 10th solo LP sees her marrying 1970s disco and yacht rock elements with her trademark country fire.

Despite holding the title of most-awarded artist in ACM history—including nine straight Female Vocalist of the Year trophies—today marks a career first for the “Kerosene” singer, 43, as she makes her NFL halftime debut. And fittingly, it’s in Dallas—just 80 miles east of where Lambert grew up in Longview.

“I’ve been doing this 23 years, and it’s my first halftime show ever. Isn’t that crazy?” she said during an appearance this week on the Calm Down podcast. “I was like, I don’t have a lot of firsts in my career at this point, but I was like okay, here we go. Especially it being Dallas, my family’s coming cause I’m from 80 miles east of Dallas, so it’ll be fun.”

“Bangers and Mash”

Miranda Lambert dubbed her Thanksgiving Day halftime show performance “bangers and mash. “Because I’m doing a mashup of my bangers,” she said. “I was like, I’m just gonna do all my bangers from all these years, and keep it interesting. I don’t want a dull moment, I just wanna roll, you know what I mean?”

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Stands on the Verge of Making History at the 2027 Grammy Awards]

She joins an esteemed lineup of performers that includes Lainey Wilson (2024), Dolly Parton (2023), Luke Combs (2021), Kelly Clarkson (2007), and Carrie Underwood (2006).

Featured image by Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images