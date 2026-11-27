

Thanksgiving has been a day full of good food, good football, and good music. And with the Goo Goo Dolls set to perform at halftime of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, music fans were expecting the perfect nightcap to an entertainment-filled holiday. However, it appears NBC has other plans.

Less than two hours before kickoff, NBC Sports PR released a programming alert that will drasticly changed the halftime festivities.

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“At halftime of tonight’s Chiefs-Bills game on NBC & Peacock, NBC Sports will air Mike Tirico’s discussion with Mike Tomlin about the Pittsburgh Steelers situation,” the statement read.

While the press release doesn’t blatantly say that they won’t show the Goo Goo Dolls halftime performance, we can almost certainly expect to see less of the show than expected—if any at all.

As you can expect, the change of plans led to a mountain of backlash from fans across social media.

That’s great, but we want the GooGoo Dolls https://t.co/9Zhv1ima80 — Anthony Moeglin (@ADMegs_10) November 27, 2026

“Nooo!! I was hyped for the Goo Goo Dolls!” one fan wrote. “How about showing us the Goo Goo Dolls instead,” another proposed. “GOO GOO DOLLS OR WE RIOT” another angry X user responded.

The Goo Goo Dolls Are Bills Mafia Through and Through

Formed during the 1980s, the Goo Goo Dolls, consisting primarily of John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, held a special place in the hearts of Buffalo fans. And that was because the band was started in Buffalo, New York. Although the group traveled the world over the decades, it never forgot the place it called home. When getting a call from the Buffalo organization, the Goo Goo Dolls only needed a few seconds to make a decision. And apparently, the performance came after the Bills denied the band.

Having sold over 15 million albums, it was hard to imagine the NFL turning down the Goo Goo Dolls. But surprisingly, that’s exactly what happened in September when the group urged the football team to let them perform. Although there have been more than a few home openers for the Bills, 2026 marked the debut of their $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium.

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The Goo Goo Dolls Turn Rejection Into Thanksgiving Day Performance

Wanting to be the first group to take the field, the Goo Goo Dolls watched from the sidelines as OneRepublic entertained fans in attendance. And what was so surprising was the fact that the pop rock band wasn’t even from Buffalo. It formed in Colorado in 2002.

Discussing the NFL decision to go a different route, Takac insisted, “We’re part of the Mafia, too.” But even with them missing the opportunity, the musician shared his love for OneRepublic. “Without causing any trouble—we were talking to some folks—but it just kind of never materialized. You know, I hope it turns out great for them, right? And, I hope they ask us to do something else. We would have done that one (next week) . . . so we’d love to (do a show).”

That “something else” will be the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show. And as if fate played a part, the home opener was on a Thursday, which happened to be the same day of the week that the Goo Goo Dolls are set to perform.

After missing out on the chance to open the new stadium, the Goo Goo Dolls finally get their moment in the spotlight. And while it might not have been the performance they originally hoped for, celebrating Thanksgiving alongside the Bills Mafia seems like the perfect homecoming.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)