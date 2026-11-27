The Toronto scene is reeling following a deadly home invasion in the early morning hours of November 25, 2026. Michael Eckert, a multi-instrumentalist who played with artists like Blue Rodeo, Doug Paisley, and The Honeyrunners, was at home when an unknown suspect forced entry into Eckert’s residence. Eckert confronted the home invader, who shot the musician and fled.

Emergency responders found Eckert with a gunshot wound at his home and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Eckert’s death is the 37th homicide in Toronto in 2026. His death also coincides with a growing number of home invasions in the city.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I understand and recognize how deeply troubling this must be, not only to the residents of that community, but to the residents of Toronto as a whole, Toronto police Detective Sergeant Alan Bartlett said at a news conference, per the CBC.

Tributes Pour in for the Canadian Musician Michael Eckert

Musicians from across the country and beyond immediately began posting tributes for Michael Eckert after the news broke. “We are deeply shocked and saddened,” Blue Rodeo posted on Instagram. “He was a kind, supportive, and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community and music fans across Canada. He was an absolute wizard on his instrument, deeply accomplished, and fearlessly adventurous. It’s always sad when we lose someone in our community, but a senseless, tragic loss of this sort is especially painful. Our hearts go out to his family.”

“The world lost a good one in tragedy last night,” The Honeyrunners posted in an Instagram tribute. “Eckert understood the fabric of this world more than most; you could see it in his eyes, and in the depths of his music. Funny as hell. Stoic. Made us all better humans, and humbled us all on stage.”

The day after the deadly home invasion, police identified a vehicle potentially tied to Eckert’s killing. Toronto police described it as “a four-door sedan, possibly a Honda with dark winter metal rims.” Police are asking community members with any information about suspicious activity between the hours of 2 and 3 am on November 25 to contact the police. “No detail is too small for us to consider,” Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said. “We’ll take it all.”

Photo by Clinton Gilders/FilmMagic