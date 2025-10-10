Carlos Santana Featured on Narada Michael Walden’s Latest Single, the Soulful, Tropical-Themed “Coconut Wire”

Carlos Santana has collaborated numerous times with acclaimed producer/songwriter/drummer Narada Michael Walden over the years, and now the legendary guitarist has lent his talents to Walden’s latest single, “Coconut Wire.”

The track, which was released on October 10 via digital formats, is a soulful, groove-laden tune with a tropical vibe. Santana’s tasteful trademark guitar licks are heard throughout the song. Two solos by Carlos also appear on the track, in the middle and during the outro.

Walden plans to include “Coconut Wire” on the upcoming vinyl edition of his latest studio album, Still Yours for the Summer, which was released digitally in September.

In a press statement, Narada explained that he began writing “Coconut Wire” while working on the 2021 Santana studio album Blessings and Miracles. Walden noted that he came up with the idea for the song while visiting Carlos at his residence in Hawaii.

“Being in Hawaii naturally put me in the mood to do something with an island feel plus a bit of reggae,” he shared. “Of course, if you call people on the phone, you’re using the ‘coconut wire,’ as they like to call it. That title stuck in my head.”

Walden didn’t finish the song in time for it to be included on Blessings and Miracles, but he remembered the track as he was completing Still Yours for the Summer.

“It fit the vibe of the record,” Narada explained. “I ended up rewriting it a couple of times with my wife, Katie, and I made it even more Hawaiian.”

In a statement, Carlos had plenty of positive things to say about Walden’s new single.

“Playing with my Brother, Narada Michael Walden on ‘Coconut Wire’ was pure aloha,” the 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer enthused. “He brings a positive vibration that feels like the sun on your skin. We tapped into the island heartbeat, rhythmic, and flowing like waves to the beach. This music connects your soul to the spirit of the islands and reminds us that every moment can be paradise.”

Walden Reflects on His Fandom of and Friendship with Santana

In the “Coconut Wire” press announcement, Walden discussed the impact Santana’s music had on his life. He also marveled at the fact that he wound up working with Carlos so frequently.

“I first heard Carlos Santana back in college,” Narada shared. “The Black kids were in their dorms, smoking a little grass and listening to Santana’s first album. The music was so raw and blazing, and I realized that those kids had a new hero.

He continued, “Then I went to see the [1970] Woodstock movie, and there on the big screen was Carlos making history. His music and playing had a profound impact on me.”

Walden then noted that he was introduced to Santana by John McLaughlin, with whom Narada played in the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

“He was so friendly and beautiful, and I’m freaking out inside,” Narada recalled. “He put me at ease, because that’s Carlos. So it’s amazing all these years later to be in the studio with him. I’m still like, ‘How does this happen?’”

More About Narada Michael Walden

Walden has had an impressive career. His long list of credits includes co-writing and producing Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway to Love,” Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know,” and Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” and playing drums in the lauded jazz-fusion group the Mahavishnu Orchestra. From 2020 to 2022, he also played drums in Journey and co-wrote and co-produced the band’s 2022 studio album, Freedom.

Santana’s Upcoming Performance Plans

Santana currently has 23 upcoming concerts scheduled as part of his long-running Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues. Carlos and his band have a seven-show engagement running from November 5 to November 16, and two eight-date stands lined up in 2026, from January 21 through February 1 and from May 13 through May 24.

Visit Santana.com for more details.

(Courtesy of Tarpan Records)