Carly Pearce On How Chris Stapleton Makes Her Grammy Return A “Full Circle” Moment

Carly Pearce won her first Grammy Award last year. She took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. Now, a year later, she’s getting ready to attend the Grammys for the second year as a nominee. She’s up for the same award this year for “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Chris Stapleton.

Recently, Pearce spoke to People about her second trip to the Grammys and how it’s a full circle moment for her. “I found out that Chris was going to sing on [“We Don’t Fight Anymore”] with me the night before I won my first Grammy,” she recalled. “So to see this all happen full circle, and to be headed there again, just as a nominee, but especially with this song is really exciting,” she added. “I feel very, just, happy and ready for it.”

Later, Pearce told the publication what she could say to her younger self if she had the chance. “I would just tell her that every single dream and more that she ever wanted is going to come try. So buckle up, because it’s pretty crazy,” she said.

If Pearce and Stapleton win Sunday (February 4) night, it will be Pearce’s second Grammy win. It will also mark two consecutive years of winning the same category. It would be Stapleton’s ninth total Grammy win and the first in the Duo/Group category.

Carly Pearce Has New Music on the Way

People reports that Pearce’s next album is finished. She hasn’t set a release date for the project yet. But, she has talked a little about the content of the record. Her breakout album 29:Written in Stone chronicled her divorce from Michael Ray. Her next release will give listeners an update on her life since releasing the album.

“Obviously it’s been a really long time since I’ve released an album and so many things have happened kind of in front of people, but also privately that I’ve been holding back to share,” she said. “I think this is the most excited I’ve ever been to release music. And I wasn’t quite sure I could say that after 29, but I really feel that way,” she added.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images