Travis Kelce Reveals How Taylor Swift “Love Story” Started, Talks the Couple’s “Crazy Ride”

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and the stars all aligned. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ended up in Arrowhead Stadium at the same time… and we all know the rest.

But what if Kelce told you he’s a ‘Mastermind?’

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the “Anti-Hero” phenomenon first went public with their relationship in September 2023, when Swift showed to watch Kelce and the Chiefs battle the Chicago Bears. Kelce, 34, initially said on The Pat McAfee Show podcast that he “threw the ball in her court” — seemingly out of nowhere — when he invited Swift to watch him play.

However, Kelce returned to The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday (January 31) to set the record straight. The star-studded pair had actually spent “close to a month” before the Sept. 24 game getting to know one another.

“It wasn’t just out of the blue, ‘Hey, come to the game,'” Kelce said before cracking a devilish grin.

‘It’s Been a Crazy, Crazy Ride’

Since that Sunday night in September, it has become commonplace for TV cameras to pan to Swift celebrating after Kelce catches a pass or scores a touchdown for the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” Kelce told McAfee. “You know, it’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I’m having fun with it.”

So, too, are everyone else — mostly.

“The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win,” Kelce said.

Why Kelce Will Skip the Grammys

The Super Bowl isn’t the only monumental event on deck for the couple in February. Swift is up for several awards at the Feb. 4 Grammys, including Song Of The Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2022 single “Anti-Hero.”

While Swift hasn’t publicly confirmed if her schedule will allow her to attend the Super Bowl, Kelce revealed to McAfee that he sadly plans to skip the Grammys.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce said.

Featured photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)