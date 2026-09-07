Carrie Underwood Goes Full Fred Durst, Red Backwards Cap and All, for Wild “Break Stuff” Cover

Over the weekend, Carrie Underwood entertained thousands of fans when she performed at Iowa’s Velocity Festival. Although many expected her to display a few of her own classics, the country singer has been known to throw in a cover or two. And when it came to those covers – it was completely unknown. Throughout her career, Underwood has proven time and time again just how far her talents can go. Not defined by a single genre, the hitmaker decided to get a little angry when performing Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff.”

“Break Stuff” was released in 1999 on the band’s second studio album, Significant Other. The song broke into the Top 20 on both the US Alternative Airplay and the US Mainstream Rock charts. As for the album, the song helped it reach the Top 10 on the UK Albums chart. But nothing compared to the album peaking at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

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Carrie Underwood just covered Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" on stage, red backwards cap and all. Country's biggest voice going full Fred Durst on a nu metal anthem, and the crowd lost it.



Footage via jeaniner1021 pic.twitter.com/Y6EJ9rBwTL — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) September 6, 2026

None of that mattered to Underwood as she rocked an outfit that showcased her love for singer Fred Durst. Gaining over 2.5 million views, fans couldn’t get enough of the cover, writing, “Carrie Underwood doing Fred Durst cosplay while absolutely crushing ‘Break Stuff’ was NOT on my 2026 bingo card.” Another person added, “I need the behind the scenes of how/why this was done. This is awesome lol.”

[RELATED: 14 Years Ago Today, Carrie Underwood Released Her Record-Breaking Ballad Inspired by ‘The Wizard of Oz’]

Carrie Underwood Is Still A Country Girl At Heart

Juggling a solo career, judging on American Idol, and covering songs from Limp Bizkit – Underwood was living her dream. But at the same time, she promised that she never strayed too far from her farm roots.

Once discussing the difference between Hollywood and her farm in Tennessee, Underwood insisted, “I grew up in a small town on a farm to leave the farm, go and do all this other stuff, only to end back on a farm. I love getting my hands in the dirt…I love it when I make dinner and my husband’s a big hunter, my boys are hunters, so we get the cleanest meat anywhere.”

Underwood might be a famed country singer, but before the stardom – she was a country girl. And no matter how far her voice took her, she never forgot that dirt road that first led her to the stage. And when finally grabbing that spotlight, she proved that her love for music was too big for a single genre.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for ABA)