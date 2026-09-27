Taylor Swift Makes VMAs History Before the Awards Even Begin—and Drops a Surprise for Fans

Walking into the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, the event is all about the ladies, as the top nominees are all women. Leading the pack is none other than the icon herself, Madonna, with 13. And behind her is both Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande. But sitting in second place is the global superstar Taylor Swift. Even before the first presenter take the stage, all eyes are on Swift as she received the inaugural VMA Artist Director honors. And wanting to celebrate the moment in true Swift fashion, she has decided to debut her new music video for “Patient Zero.”

Kicking off the awards with a historic performance from Madonna, The Material Girl won’t be the only one making history. Heading into the night, Swift is nominated in categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Album. Back in October 2025, the hitmaker released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Proving her stardom, the album climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 around the world. In the US alone, she topped the Billboard 200.

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While nearly a year has passed since the album’s release, Swift wanted to thank fans for their continued support with The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. Adding to the original, the new release features songs like “Babylon,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Cleveland.” It also includes the track “Patient Zero.” And with Swift receiving the first VMA Artist Directors Honors, she plans to celebrate with a new “Patient Zero” music video.

“Taylor really wanted to team up with MTV to do something to celebrate the release of ‘Patient Zero,’” per Page Six. “They created this award just for her. It’s their first time handing out this award.”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame on Her First Year of Eligibility]

Taylor Swift Makes History Before The 2026 MTV VMAs

Although Swift was no stranger to breaking records and winning awards, her passion behind The Encore project was the fans. Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote, “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history.”

Swift explained how she decided to take a trip after the album’s release but couldn’t help feeling inspired with Max Martin and Shellback at her side. “We just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs.”

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If winning the Artist Director Honors wasn’t enough, Spotify announced that Swift had become the most-streamed female artist in a single day in 2026. And it was all because of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

Swift might enter the night with several chances to add another Moon Person to her collection, but she doesn’t need one to make history. The inaugural Artist Director Honors had already made the 2026 VMAs a night to remember.

(Photo by Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)