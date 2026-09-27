2026 MTV VMAs Delayed Due to Ravens-Cowboys Game on CBS

The MTV Video Music Awards might be one of the biggest events in entertainment, but it found itself competing with the NFL on Sunday. As millions of fans turned their televisions to CBS, hoping to see the VMAs, they found themselves looking at the Baltimore Ravens facing off against the Dallas Cowboys. With only a few minutes left in the game, the network decided to stay on the Ravens versus the Cowboys. While football fans were loving the competition, fans of the VMAs shared their confusion and frustration with the NFL.

It didn’t take long before fans flooded Twitter with their complaints over CBS and the NFL. Looking at the comments, they included:



“So CBS is airing the Cowboys and Ravens game, and the Ravens just won, but they also won’t air the VMAs on MTV because of the delay… am I getting this right?”

“bro i’m so f**king irritated they delayed the broadcast for some f****** football game???????????”

“So where are the VMAs”

“So the show started? Without us? Got it.”

“So we’re missing the whole opening of the show because of the f**king football.”

This Ravens vs. Cowboys game going into overtime is p****ing me off. I just wanna watch the VMAs.”

“Anyway, my local CBS affiliate, KPIX 5, is airing the Ravens-Cowboys game right now & the Cowboys just scored a field goal to tie the game with 7 seconds left on the clock in the 4th. Shall we start blaming the Cowboys for delaying the VMAs.”

Videos by American Songwriter

WALK-OFF WINNER IN BRAZIL 🇧🇷



TYLER LOOP NAILS THE 56-YD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN!



(via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/uN5w5v9znD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2026

[RELATED: 23 Years Later, Madonna Reminds Everyone Why She’s the Queen of Pop With a History-Making VMAs Performance]

Did Fans Really Miss The Opening Act Of The MTV VMAs?

With the clock winding down in Rio, many believed that NFL fans would get a few extra minutes as the Ravens and Cowboys were tied. But thankfully, for the VMAs, Lamar Jackson threw a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers. Placing them at the Dallas 38, both teams could do nothing more than watch as Tyler Loop took the field, looking at a 56-yard field goal.

While feeling the pressure, it wasn’t enough to keep Loop from sending the ball right through the uprights. Winning the game 34-31, the Ravens stormed the field in celebration. But it was short-lived as the network switched to the VMAs just in time to see Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX kick off the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nobody tuning in for the VMAs expected Loop to become one of the most important people of the night. But with one kick, he ended the game, avoided overtime, and handed the spotlight back to the VMAs. Although the VMAs started in other regions, CBS made sure fans didn’t miss a single second.





(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)