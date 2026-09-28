RAYE, Teddy Swims, Adam Lambert and Sombr Join Forces for Moving George Michael Tribute at the 2026 VMAs

The holiday season might be quickly approaching, but it was also the time of George Michael. Over the next several months, a series of projects surrounding the iconic singer would be released. In November and December, George Michael: The Faith Tour live will not only hit the airwaves but also the theaters with a feature film. But before buying a ticket to the theater, the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards called on RAYE, Teddy Swims, and Sombr to celebrate a singer, a songwriter, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

Proving just how massive Michael’s persona was, the VMAs couldn’t put that much pressure on a single performer. During his career, the hitmaker landed on the charts thanks to “Praying for Time,” “Fastlove,” “Jesus to a Child,” “Faith,” and “Careless Whisper.” Often considered one of the greatest singers of all time, he sadly passed away on December 25, 2016.

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PAI AMADO! Sombr “homenageando” o eterno ícone do pop George Michael. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YwP6icO0VQ — BEEPOP (@beepopofc) September 28, 2026

While families celebrated Christmas Day, fans mourned the passing of Michael. Leaving behind a legacy that continues today, RAYE, Sombr, and Swims saw it as an incredible honor to celebrate a singer who left his mark by changing the entire industry. But they weren’t the only ones. Adam Lambert shocked fans when he made a surprise appearance. Combining their talents on one stage, the VMAs found a fitting way to remind fans just how far Michael’s music reached.

Raye performing at the 2026 #VMAs as part of a tribute to George Michael. pic.twitter.com/w9zybRrd49 — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) September 28, 2026

Teddy Swims interpreta Careless Whisper #Vmas pic.twitter.com/eCCIl1Yyf1 — Temporada de Premios (@alex1ero) September 28, 2026

[RELATED: Michael Lippman, Longtime Manager for George Michael, Dead at 79]

George Michael’s Legacy Went Far Beyond The Studio

The performance was a special moment as 2026 marked the 10th anniversary of Michael’s death. On Christmas Day, his partner, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer unresponsive at his residence in Goring-on-Thames. Passing away from natural causes, Michael was 53.

Over the years that followed, stars like Adele, Chris Martin, and Geri Halliwell presented stunning performances in tribute to Michael. But beyond the spotlight, Michael’s legacy included being an advocate for the LGBTQ community. A member himself, the rocker used his stardom to highlight the need for more support, care, and understanding.

Although it has been years since Michael passed, his voice continued to inspire fans of Wham, Boogie Box High, or simply the singer. For a man who once filled arenas around the world, having three stars carry his music through the VMAs felt like passing a torch.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)