Neil Henderson has died. The guitarist’s death was announced by Middle of the Road, one of the bands he played with throughout his career. He was 73.

Henderson served as the band’s guitarist and co-writer for a period, contributing to tracks including “Rockin’ Soul” and “Everybody Loves a Winner.”

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“We are sorry to have to announce the death of Neil Henderson, our original lead guitarist, songwriter and friend,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Neil had been ill for some time and was fighting to recover from a stroke a few years ago.”

“We wish to send our sincere condolences to Heather and Shona, his two daughters, and all his family and friends,” the post continued. “His memory will live on with all who had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him as will his music.”

One of Henderson’s daughters, Shona, commented on the post to thank the band for their condolences.

“Dad actually left Middle of the Road so he and I could gig together,” she wrote. “It started when I was just 13 years old. How I was able to gig in pubs at that age I have no idea but I’m so glad we did!”

“We toured from Aberdeen to Cornwall. Thanks to dad my high school years literally rocked! We went on touring from 1999 right up until 2018,” Shona continued. “His final album was a demo one recorded entirely by himself. It was for him to get solo gigs in 2022 recorded shortly before his stroke. It consisted of covers and song written by himself.”

What to Know About Neil Henderson

Henderson was perhaps best known for his time in Bay City Rollers. The guitarist played with the band during their early years, amid the success of “Keep on Dancing” in the U.K. Henderson departed the band in 1972.

In a Facebook post, Stuart Woody Wood, Bay City Rollers’ guitarist during the biggest success, paid tribute to Henderson.

“Just heard the very sad news about Neil Henderson, one of the original Bay City Rollers…though I never met him personally [bassist] Alan [Longmuir] spoke very highly of him,” Wood wrote. “Sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

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