23 Years Later, Madonna Reminds Everyone Why She’s the Queen of Pop With a History-Making VMAs Performance

While artists come and go, Madonna has remained a staple in the music industry for the past five decades. The Material Girl spent that time shattering records, becoming the first female performer to surpass $1 billion in concert sales, and winning numerous Grammys. If that wasn’t enough, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during her first year of eligibility. Appearing to reinvent herself completely, Madonna has become the blueprint for icon status. And for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, no one was better suited to kick off the show than the Queen of Pop.

Over the last week, the VMAs have promoted an unforgettable show that included special performances by Shaboozey, Gunna, Raye, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Kacey Musgraves, and more. But again, setting the tone for the VMAs, Madonna proved once again why she has remained a cultural icon. With the room packed with stars like Taylor Swift, Madonna offered them a journey through a few of her legendary tracks. And to add to the moment, she welcomed Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX on stage to share the spotlight.

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🚨Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna performing “Bring Your Love” at #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/lrtZCnTdVq — Sabrina Access (@SabrinacAccess) September 28, 2026

Madonna didn’t just stop with the performance. It marked her fifth time opening the show, which set a new VMAs record. Before tonight, Madonna was tied with Rihanna, who opened the show four times. Waiting 23 years to stand under the spotlight at the VMAs, Madonna made sure it came with a little history.

Charli xcx joins Madonna for a performance of ‘Danceteria’ at the #VMAs https://t.co/xPJrhfPpBj — KING 🤴 OF RETWEET (@CashezMazz) September 27, 2026

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Madonna Returns To No. 1 In Nearly A Decade

Aside from her performance, Madonna walked into the VMAs leading the nominations. Back in July, she released her first studio album in seven years, Confessions II. It didn’t take long for the album to soar to No. 1 on the US Top Dance Albums and the US Billboard 200. Madonna also topped the charts in Germany, the UK, Austria, and Australia.

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Proving that her legacy wasn’t over just yet, Madonna competed for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance. It seemed that the only category she didn’t get into was Best Country. Could Madonna explore the rich history of country music next? Some might consider it impossible, but Beyoncé’s debut country album, Cowboy Carter, won Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

No matter what the future holds, Madonna has never been afraid to take chances. At this point, even a country album wouldn’t be completely out of the question.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)