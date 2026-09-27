32 Years After Kurt Cobain’s Death, Nirvana Receives One of the VMAs’ Highest Honors

While the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards looks to celebrate another year of music, it is also a night of tributes. Honoring the legacies left behind by icons like Dolly Parton and George Michael, the night will even includ a historic opening number from the Queen of Pop, Madonna. But for a moment, the VMAs will turn their attention away from the year’s biggest stars to celebrate a band that helped change the direction of grunge music. Becoming the sound of Generation X, Nirvana will be presented the Vanguard Award.

Although Nirvana only released three albums over the course of seven years, it was more than enough to make history. With hits like “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana appeared to have its finger on the pulse of a generation filled with frustration and a desire to push against the establishment. With acts like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Janet Jackson filling the airwaves, Nirvana broke through the dance-pop with an act that mirrored the unruly nature of MTV.

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As for the Vanguard Award, it is presented to artists who had an impact on music, culture, and history. Throughout the award’s history, recipients included The Beatles, David Bowie, Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Beastie Boys, and numerous others. But tonight, it is all about Nirvana. Sadly, with lead singer Kurt Cobain passing away in 1994 at 27, the moment will serve as a tribute to a band that remained.

[RELATED: 4 Nirvana Deep Cuts That Rival Kurt Cobain’s Best-Known Songs]

Nirvana Stands Beside Kurt Cobain’s Favorite Beatle

With decades passing since Cobain’s death, he now finds himself in a category with his favorite Beatles. Back in January 1994, Rolling Stone published what would become one of the singer’s last interviews. During the conversation, Cobain was asked a plethora of questions about his songwriting and inspiration. But when asked about the Beatles, he had no problem naming his favorite.

“Oh, yeah. John Lennon was definitely my favorite Beatle, hands down. I don’t know who wrote what parts of what Beatles songs, but Paul McCartney embarrasses me. Lennon was obviously disturbed [laughs]. So I could relate to that.”

Fans might have seen Lennon as a legendary songwriter, but Cobain saw him as a prisoner to stardom. “I just felt really sorry for him. To be locked up in that apartment. Although he was totally in love with Yoko and his child, his life was a prison. He was imprisoned. It’s not fair. That’s the crux of the problem that I’ve had with becoming a celebrity.”

Cobain often viewed fame as a prison, but there was no escaping the impact Nirvana left behind. For a band that never seemed interested in fitting in, Nirvana made millions of people feel like they belonged.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)