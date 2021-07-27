Carter Faith Makes Her Ryman Debut at Whiskey Jam 10-Year Anniversary Concert

Last night (July 26), Carter Faith made her Ryman debut closing a sold-out show alongside some of the biggest country music artists. Carter, a 21-year-old country singer/songwriter, was introduced on the stage as the “future for the next 10 years of Nashville” by Whiskey Jam curator Ward Guenther.

Carter saw a concert at the iconic Ryman years ago and swore that she wouldn’t go back until she got to play on the stage herself. As fate would have it, The Ryman hosted a 10-Year Anniversary celebration for the concert series Whiskey Jam, and Faith was the first name in mind to close the concert with a bang!

Photo by Alexa Kinigopoulos

The Whiskey Jam began in Midtown, Nashville on Monday evenings back in January of 2011. Since then, they’ve transformed many up-and-coming artists into household names. Beginning as an underground writer’s night, Whiskey Jam grew massive crowds and artists with large followings, with everyone from Kip Moore to Brett Eldridge.

It’s easy to say that Faith is on the same path as the others who rose to fame in the spotlight of previous Whiskey Jams. She was chosen as the grand finale for the show after a chock-full line-up, including Jimmie Allen, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Young. Representing the new age of country music, Faith is a fresh face on the scene that you’ll want to follow.

She performed her wonderfully carefree song “Joyride,” a tune about how loving someone can be just as freeing as hitting the open road. On the stage of the Ryman, Carter belted out:

Take this fast car nowhere slow/ ‘Cause, baby, you’re my open road/ It don’t matter where we’ve been/ It don’t matter where we go/ ‘Cause lovin’ you’s a joyride for the soul.

Appropriately, Carter’s first memories of country music actually came from her own joyrides in the backroads of small-town Davidson, North Carolina— where she hails from. Carter said, “My grandpa would drive me to preschool and if we got there early, he’d let me crawl in the front seat and pick cassettes to play. And then we’d always walk in late… and that’s my first memory of music. My dad would drive all the pretty back roads in Davidson and it was always country music. So in my bones, I didn’t even really know that there were other types of music!”

Carter has been busy at work creating new music, with an EP titled Let Love Be Love dropping on August 20. The title of the EP was inspired by another art form that has been a crucial part of Carter’s creation process: poetry. The poem “Let July Be July” by Morgan Harper Nichols is about staying in a moment, even if it is one of uncertainty. A stanza reads,

“Let July be July./ Let August be August./ And let yourself/ just be/ even in/ the uncertainty.”

With poetry to inform her songwriting process throughout a time of personal and global uncertainty, Carter has certainly done an outstanding job of capturing the beauty around her in lyrical form. If you want a sneak peek at her lyrical brilliance, Apple Music’s pre-save feature allows you to access her new first release from Let Love Be Love, a feisty tune about withholding one’s judgment of others, titled “Buzzkilla.”

You can pre-save Let Love Be Love and jam to “Buzzkilla” here now.