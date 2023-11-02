Celine Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance with Sons at Montreal Canadiens Game

Amid her struggle with Moersch-Woltman syndrome (also referred to as stiff-person syndrome), Celine Dion made a rare public appearance at the Montreal Canadiens game in Las Vegas recently. The Québécois superstar attended the game on Monday, October 30, with her three sons—22-year-old René-Charles, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy—and posted a series of photos on her Instagram.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” she wrote in the caption. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!”

The carousel of photos includes Dion posing with her sons, as well as four Canadiens players: center Nick Suzuki, right winger Cole Caufield, center Alex Newhook, and defenseman Arber Xhekaj. Unfortunately, the Canadiens lost the game to the Golden Knights, but that didn’t seem to dampen anyone’s spirits.

Dion has previously been open about her struggle with the rare neurological condition when she revealed her diagnosis last December. She took to social media to update fans on her condition at the time, which began around 2021 with muscle spasms and vocal issues.

“I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she said in the December 5 video. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Because of her condition, Dion was forced to cancel her Courage Tour and her Las Vegas residency in 2021. By December 2022, she had a name for her condition and began seeking specialized treatment. As of August, Dion’s sister, Claudette, updated fans on Dion’s health.

“It’s an illness we know so little about,” Claudette told Hello Magazine. “There are spasms. They’re impossible to control. There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.” But, as Claudette stated of her younger sister, “She’s doing everything to recover. She’s a strong woman.”

