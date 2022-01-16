Celine Dion Cancels Tour Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Céline Dion has canceled the remainder of the North American Courage World Tour, which was scheduled for March 9 through April 22, to recover from an ongoing health issue.

The 53-year-old Dion shared on her website and social media that she’s being treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” which prevent her from performing, and is undergoing medical treatment.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” wrote Dion. ”There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

She added, ”I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Dion was excited for her first concert tour in more than a decade and initially performed 52 shows in North America for the tour, which came to a halt with the onset of the pandemic in 2020. “It’s time for a change, time to hit the road,” said Dion during a Facebook Live in April 2019. “So many people came to us, but now we really think it’s time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour.”

In 2021, Dion postponed her new Las Vegas residency, which was originally set to open at The Theatre at Resorts World in November, due to the muscle spasms.

