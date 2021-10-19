Celine Dion Postpones Las Vegas Shows Due to “Unforeseen Medical Symptoms”

Celine Dion has been forced to delay her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas due to “unforeseen medical symptoms .”

The canceled dates range from the opening on November 5 – 20, 2021, and January 19 -February 5, 2022.

I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

The release revealed that Dion “has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.”

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,” said president and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents John Meglen in a release. “In our two-decade-long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

“While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows,“ said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again.”

According to Dion’s website, Ticket refunds will be as follows:

Tickets purchased with a credit card through our authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with the financial institution.

For tickets purchased through non-authorized sellers, please reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.

Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents, and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel, or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced

Earlier this year, Dion rescheduled her 2020 Courage World Tour for a second time, due to “varying local Covid-19 restrictions and health and safety guidelines.”

“It is important to Celine that all ticketholders of the 19 show dates across the 16 cities in Canada and the US have the option to safely and comfortably attend the live show at a venue operating at full capacity,” the press release read.

The tour, which is still scheduled to go on, will have Dion kicking off the 16-city trek on March 9, 2022, in Denver Colorado, making stops in Salt Lake City, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh, before wrapping on April 22, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images