Legend Roger Waters Shares Rescheduled 2022 Summer Tour Dates

Legendary songwriter and performer Roger Waters, who rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s with the U.K. rock band he co-founded, Pink Floyd, has announced a swath of rescheduled 2022 summer tour dates.
The 77-year-old Rogers says the string of dates will be his “first farewell tour!” And it will be known as his “This Is Not a Drill Tour.”
The 36 North American dates had been slated for last summer but were postponed, like many others, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The set of dates will begin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (July 6th) and will conclude in Dallas, Texas on October 8. Fans can purchase tickets now through Ticketmaster
Waters made the news available on social media, sharing on his Facebook page that ticketholders for the 2020 dates should look for an email with further information about their rescheduled shows. And that the 2020 tickets are still valid for 2022.
Waters shared more news on Twitter, writing, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. RESCHEDULED SUMMER 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ALL DATES AND TICKETS AT http://ROGERWATERS.COM READ MORE: http://bit.ly/rwtinad“
He also shared a video, which you can see via the Twitter post.
Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
10/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes
10/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes
Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images