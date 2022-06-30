Legend Roger Waters Shares Rescheduled 2022 Summer Tour Dates

Legendary songwriter and performer Roger Waters, who rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s with the U.K. rock band he co-founded, Pink Floyd, has announced a swath of rescheduled 2022 summer tour dates.

The 77-year-old Rogers says the string of dates will be his “first farewell tour!” And it will be known as his “This Is Not a Drill Tour.”

The 36 North American dates had been slated for last summer but were postponed, like many others, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The set of dates will begin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (July 6th) and will conclude in Dallas, Texas on October 8. Fans can purchase tickets now through Ticketmaster

Waters made the news available on social media, sharing on his Facebook page that ticketholders for the 2020 dates should look for an email with further information about their rescheduled shows. And that the 2020 tickets are still valid for 2022.

Waters shared more news on Twitter, writing, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. RESCHEDULED SUMMER 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ALL DATES AND TICKETS AT http://ROGERWATERS.COM READ MORE: http://bit.ly/rwtinad“

He also shared a video, which you can see via the Twitter post.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨

RESCHEDULED SUMMER 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

ALL DATES AND TICKETS AT https://t.co/URAmJzb53c



READ MORE: https://t.co/cOd7VibyE6 pic.twitter.com/EoPPial4AO — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) April 8, 2021

Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

10/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes

10/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes

