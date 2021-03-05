Chance The Rapper Releases First Self-Made Music Video, New Solo Single “The Heart & The Tongue”

Making his music video directorial debut, Chance The Rapper shared his new solo song “The Heart & The Tongue,” and his first self-made video to accompany the track.

It’s been a year of more firsts for Chance, following the release of his first holiday album, Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving, in 2020, in collaboration with Jeremih (combining their previous holiday mixtapes released in 2016 and 2017, respectively), along with the holiday film, Chi-Town Christmas on YouTube, which was shot, written and directed by Chance, marking his directorial debut.

Following the release earlier this year of “Everything New,” a collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and Rockie Fresh, “The Heart & The Tongue” is Chance’s first solo single since his debut, 2019’s The Big Day.

Shot at his music and film studio, House of Kicks—where Chance has also been performing a number of comedy skits—the introspective song’s lyric video explores the anxieties and confusion of the past year in isolation with My heart and tongue are fighting / my mind is undecided / It’s not like Trump and Biden / It’s more like something private.

“I’m proud to be releasing new music again,” says Chance the Rapper, “and even prouder to be honing my film skills, and getting better behind the camera.”