Chance The Rapper Can’t Stop Singing John Legend’s New Song on ‘The Voice’

You never know when inspiration will strike, but a real artist is always prepared. The Voice coaches have solidified their season 25 teams, and that makes John Legend feel like singing.

An outtakes video posted Friday (March 15) showed the EGOT winner celebrating the occasion with a little freestyle. And fellow coach Chance the Rapper just couldn’t get enough.

‘The Voice’ Coach Debuts New Song

In his trademark smooth-as-silk voice, Legend spun a tale of hard-won love: You know I had to fight for you / I put it all on the line for you / Welcome to Team Legend / I’m John Legend.

Reba McEntire grinned and shook her head. Coaching duo Dan + Shay mimed slamming their red buttons in appreciation of Legend’s powerhouse vocals. But perhaps none enjoyed the impromptu performance more than Chance the Rapper. The “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist couldn’t get the catchy chorus out of his head.

“The funniest part was, ‘Welcome to Team Legend. I am John Legend,'” Chance said. “Best lyric of all time.”

The rapper channeled his fellow coach a few more times during the clip, crooning, “I am John Legend.”

Viewers Want More ‘Welcome to Team Legend’

“John Legend NEEDS to record a full, 3-minute-long version of “Welcome To Team Legend,” a YouTube user commented.

Another viewer thought “Welcome to Team Legend” perfectly captured Legend’s character arc on his nine seasons of The Voice. “I love all these coaches,, but the thing I love more is that the uptight John from the earlier seasons of his debut is gone,, and now he is all loosened up and funny,” they wrote. “love me some John Legend.”

Tough Decisions Ahead for John Legend

The “Ordinary People” singer didn’t have long to bask in the relief of filling his team. An exclusive clip from tonight’s Battle Round shows Legend facing down a seemingly impossible choice.

Team Legend members Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester faced off with their respective takes on Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Tonight, Legend must decide who goes home and who advances to the Knockout Round. Stumped, he sought guidance from his fellow coaches — none of whom were any help whatsoever.

“Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people?” the GRAMMY winner joked.

