2024 Rock Hall Inductees to Be Announced Live on ‘American Idol,’ Gene Simmons to Appear on Show as a Mentor

For the first time ever, a class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on primetime TV. According to Billboard, The big reveal will happen on the next episode of American Idol. You can tune in to ABC this Sunday, April 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The two-hour show also will be rebroadcast on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 2024 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced live coast-to-coast during a Rock Hall-themed episode of American Idol on Sunday (April 21). The honorees will be announced by host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie, who is a 2022 Rock Hall inductee.

[RELATED: Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mariah Carey Among 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees]

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons, who was inducted into the Rock Hall with his band in 2014, will be on hand to serve as a mentor to the American Idol contestants on the show. During the episode, the final 14 competitors of the current season will perform songs by artists who have been inducted into the Rock Hall. Two contenders will be voted off by the end of the program.

Rock Hall’s 2024 Fan Vote and Nominees

Meanwhile, the 2024 edition of Rock Hall’s annual fan vote for the year’s favorite nominees closed on Monday, April 15. Of this year’s 15 nominees, the top five vote-getters were, in order, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Cher.

According to the Rock Hall, the five artists receiving the most votes “will comprise a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2024 Inductees.”

This year’s other nominees are Mariah Carey, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sade, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Mary J. Blige, Eric B. & Rakim, and A Tribe Called Quest.

About the 2024 Rock Hall Ceremony

The 2024 inductees will be welcomed into the Rock Hall at a ceremony in Cleveland this fall. The exact date of the event and ticket information will be announced soon.

As was the case in 2023, this year’s induction ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+. A special featuring highlights of the event will then air on ABC at a later date, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.