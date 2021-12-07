Ariana Grande Bows Down to Wendy Moten During ‘The Voice’ Semifinals—“That’s Just the Most Ridiculous Thing I’ve Ever Seen in My Life”

“This is it,” said Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. “This is the performance to make it to the finale.”

The last performance before the Top 5 are chosen and The Voice finale on Dec. 14, the Top 8 singers went as big as they possibly could, including Team Blake contestant Wendy Moten, whose explosive performance of the 1968 Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell hit “You’re All I Need to Get By,” left all four coaches speechless.

Backed by a full band, strings section, and backing singers, the Tennessee native, sat on a stool, ripped through every note of the ’60s soul classic, holding the mic with one hand, her other still in a cast from her accidental fall on the show several weeks earlier.

Dedicating the song to her husband David, who she says “supported my dreams,” Moten received a standing ovation and left the judges speechless.

“You’re sitting up there on a stool like Kenny Rogers, just hanging out, and blowing the roof off this place,” said Blake Shelton. “Music history just happened on this stage.”

In awe, Grande bowed down at Moten’s feet. “Are you out of your mind,” said Grande. “That’s just the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Earlier in the evening, Moten joined with fellow Team Blake-r Paris Winningham for a duet of Eric Clapton’s 1996 song “Change the World.”

Following this week, only five singers will advance to the finale. Now down to the wire, all the coaches are not guaranteed to have an artist in the finale. Shelton is left with three, Team Kelly and Team Legend have two apiece, and Grande is down to her final artist.

Photos: Trae Patton/NBC