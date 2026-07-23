“Not Since the Beatles”: Sheryl Crow Says Zach Bryan’s Live Shows Are Unlike Anything She’s Ever Seen

Back in September 2025, Zach Bryan made history when he performed at the University of Michigan stadium in Ann Arbor. The show became the highest-attended concert in United States history. With the average cost of a ticket climbing over $200, Bryan has no problem filling an arena, stadium, or venue. And according to Sheryl Crow, there was a reason for his success. Having seen Bryan perform, Crow promised that it was like watching the Beatles.

Once speaking with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, Crow discussed what it was like to go on tour with Bryan. At the time, Crow was opening for the singer. And she admitted, “We went out and opened up for him, and it was like The Beatles. I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never… Not since The Beatles have I seen anything like it. Seriously… 30,000, 40,000 kids, with no hit, singing every word [and] hanging on his every [word]… from TikTok.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Crow would know better than most, as she scored hit after hit with “Everyday Is A Winding Road,” “Soak Up the Sun”, and “Strong Enough.” She also appeared in shows like One Tree Hill, 30 Rock, and Cougar Town. If that wasn’t enough, in 2023, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: “See You August 7th”: Zach Bryan Invites Fan With Speech Impediment To Join Him Onstage in Utah]

Sheryl Crow Describes Zach Bryan Show As “Electric”

While holding her own accolades and milestones, Crow considered the fandom of Bryan to be on par with the Beatles. “My dad has told me throughout my life about what it was like when The Beatles came to America. And, just the die hard fandom that they had. I’m here to say, and I’ll die on this mountain, I think Zach Bryan… like the energy that his fans have for him… it’s gotta be like some modern day version of that.”

Using a single moment of Bryan’s concert as an example, Crow added, “When he steps out, and him and his guys go on stage and they’re about to start their show, you feel like you need hearing protection. Like, it is electric. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

With Bryan having a unique connection with fans, Crow considered it a flashback to classic country. “For whatever reason, it’s resonating with 16-year-olds and 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds, and I’m down for it. I’m here for it. They’re writing stories. It’s not six-second [clips]… It’s old school.”

For those looking to test Crow’s claims, Bryan has several concerts lined up through August, September, and October. But with his stardom exploding, good luck finding a ticket.

(Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)