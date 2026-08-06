“If I Hear That Freaking Song One More Time”: Gary LeVox Jokes He’s Had Enough of This Ella Langley Song

Ella Langley is having nothing short of a historic run with her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” Although it was released back in 2025, it continued to climb the charts. Just a sample of its growing resume, it currently holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 hit by a female artist. While fans helped the song top the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, Gary LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, admitted he might have to put Langley in a “choke hold.”

Thanks to the song’s massive popularity, it was rather difficult to turn on a radio without hearing Langley. And for Levox, he found it nearly impossible to hear the song without it bouncing around his head for the rest of the day.

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Appearing on the Big D & Bubba radio show, Levox explained the somewhat magical hold “Choosin’ Texas” had on listeners. “Well, you know, I love it but I (hate it). I might have to put Ella in a choke hold because if I hear that freaking song (one more time). And when it starts, I just can’t (get it out of my head).”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

Gary Levox Had His Own “Choke Hold” Song

While secretly loving “Choosing Texas,” Levox turned his attention to the melody of the song. No matter how hard he tried to get the song out of his head, there was no escaping the pull of Texas. “It’s just that melody. When it starts, I’m done for the day. ‘She’s from Texas I can tell’ and I just automatically, 1000%, the rest of the day hum it all freaking day long.”

As for fans, they agreed with Levox when it came to the power behind the song, but at the same time, some pointed to the history of Rascal Flatts. Langley might have “Choosin’ Texas,” but it was Rascal Flatts that brought the Pixar film Cars to life with “Life is a Highway.”

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Although originally released by Tom Cochrane, Pixar turned to Rascal Flatts to put a new spin on the track. Once hitting the airwaves, there was no stopping “Life is a Highway.” Climbing to over one billion streams on Spotify, the hit remained a fan favorite for nearly two decades.

With listeners joking that LeVox knew exactly what it was like to have a song permanently stuck in someone’s head, they couldn’t help but point out the irony. At least now, he knew exactly how everyone else had felt all those years ago.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)