Rod Stewart Postpones Concert Hours Before Showtime, Cites “Mechanical Fault”

When Rod Stewart announced his One Last Time farewell tour, the icon hoped to entertain fans around the world with songs like “Maggie May” and “Hot Legs”. But the last few months brought several challenges. In June, Stewart was heartbroken after doctors advised him to cancel his show due to contracting laryngitis. Eventually returning to the stage, Stewart found himself having to postpone another show. But this time, it had nothing to do with his health.

On Tuesday, Stewart was expected to take the stage in Niagara Falls, Canada, at the Fallsview Casino Resort. With fans excited, it was only a few hours before the show when Stewart shared the news he needed to postpone. Posting a statement on his Instagram Stories, it read, “Due to a mechanical fault with the aircraft’s landing gear, Rod Stewart is regretfully unable to travel to Niagara Falls and must postpone tonight’s performance at Fallsview Casino Resort.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Heartbroken over having to postpone the show and let fans down, the statement added, “Rod is deeply disappointed and apologises to fans for the inconvenience.” Out of his control, Stewart had no choice but to reschedule the concert until the aircraft issue could be resolved. Not wanting fans to worry, the singer already revealed the new date.

[RELATED: Rod Stewart’s Hilarious Reaction to Yungblud’s Belief That the Hall of Famer Was His Grandpa]

Rod Stewart Shares What Could Be His Last Concert

Play video

For those who purchased a ticket to the canceled show, Stewart will return to the venue on March 4, 2027. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performance.

At 81, Stewart has consistently discussed the possibility of his retirement. While a few years ago, he declared, “I shall never retire,” he took a different approach in his 80s.

Appearing on TalkSport, Stewart seemed to embrace the idea of retirement. “I’ve got 40-odd shows this year and that’s not really a lot. And I’m touring the U.K. next year and doing the O2 and that will probably be it, I think.”

Not knowing what a future off the stage would look like, Stewart suggested, “I’ll have to do something new … come on your show more often.”

With retirement slowly coming into focus, Stewart appeared determined to give fans one final run they’ll never forget.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)