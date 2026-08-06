One of Country Music’s Biggest Stars Is Returning to the Red Chair for a New ‘The Voice’ Spinoff

While The Voice will officially return for season 30 on September 21, the producers were already hard at work on season 31. Set to premiere in 2027, The Voice will present an entirely different format than any previous season. Although the show centered around aspiring artists hoping to win over the coaches and fans, season 31 will kick off The Voice: Celebrity. And set to make his debut on the hit show in just a few weeks, it appeared that Riley Green was more than willing to judge his fellow stars.

Not wanting to confuse fans, Green will make his debut during season 30, when he coaches alongside Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah. Hoping to bring a little country flair to the singing competition, Green seemed to become a fan as he already attached his name to another season.

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As for season 30, the format will stay the same with the coaches building what they considered to be the perfect team. And with only one able to be crowned the latest winner of The Voice, Green wanted to make a statement with his entrance.

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Riley Green Returns As Carson Daly Exits ‘The Voice: Celebrity’

But season 31 will bring a new competition and a new face. With Green and Queen Latifah not straying too far from the singing competition, they will find themselves sitting beside Joe Jonas. Besides being an accomplished artist, Jonas has offered his advice on The Voice before, acting as both a mentor and advisor.

If that wasn’t enough, Jonas also served as a coach on The Voice Australia in 2018. Even with the talent and experience they brought to the competition, The Voice: Celebrity was completely different. Having to coach a group of actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, and influencers, Green had more than enough hurdles to overcome.

Aside from the unique season, The Voice: Celebrity will include another lineup change. Being part of the series since the first season, Carson Daly announced he would be stepping down during season 31. Passing the torch to Keke Palmer, Daly remained part of the series as a producer.

With a celebrity cast, a new host, and a fresh group of coaches, The Voice appeared ready to enter a new era. Whether the changes would resonate with viewers, producers will have to wait till 2027 to find out.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)