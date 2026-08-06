Travis Kelce Reportedly Wants To Follow Football With a Country Music Career

Travis Kelce was once just a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. But over the last few years, he added a few milestones like winning a Super Bowl, helming a successful podcast with his brother, and marrying one of the biggest stars in the world – Taylor Swift. Officially marrying a few weeks ago, Kelce has discussed his career after the NFL in the past. Although exploring several options, it seemed that the football player might be eyeing a debut in country music.

Fans have watched country music welcome stars like Machine Gun Kelly, BigXthaPlug, Post Malone, and Beyoncé. Embracing a new era, Kelce supposedly saw it as the perfect time to add his voice to country. And apparently, he did a test performance during his wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, Kelce used the wedding as an audition. “Travis has been talking about making a country album for months. The wedding performance wasn’t just a fun moment—it was a test run. He was singing in front of the biggest names in music, and he wanted to see how it felt.”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Bringing a Rock Icon and Country Legend To Perform at Her Wedding to Travis Kelce]

Travis Kelce Showcases Talent With Cover Of “Here I Go Again”

While Kelce has stayed silent on the idea for now, his brother, Jason Kelce, explained that Kelce’s talents went far beyond the football field. “Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune.”

For those who might not believe Jason, Kelce once took the stage for a cover of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” And from the looks of it, the football star wasn’t remotely afraid of the spotlight. Powering through the classic hit, the NFL commented on the post, declaring, “the voice of an angel.”

The praise didn’t stop there, with others adding:

“He got that eras tour stage bug.”

“The more I watch him just be himself, the more he gives such fun uncle/fun dad vibes.”

“I can just imagine Taylor waking up to all of these videos. ‘That’s my man…imma stick beside him.”

“He got on the stage one time and said, ‘It’s where I belong.”

Whether Kelce actually steps into the recording studio remained to be seen, but if his past appearances on stage were any indication, he appeared more than willing to give country music a chance. And with Swift by his side, there might even be a special duet.

(Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)