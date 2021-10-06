Legendary Guitarist Peter Frampton Set to Sell Show-Used Gear

Now you can finally feel like Peter Frampton does. You can come alive by playing his gear and guitars.

The legendary guitarist has partnered with Reverb to sell his stage and concert-used gear, including a Marshall JMP 2061X amp head, which Frampton says he’s used with his signature talkbox. He will also be selling a number of electric and acoustic guitars.

Frampton, who is releasing the paperback version of his recent memoir, Do You Feel Like I Do?, will begin selling off his gear this month, starting October 13.

“I’ve over-collected,” says the British-born guitarist in a press release, “and while I’m sad to part with some of these instruments, I’m excited to hear how a new crop of musicians might use and cherish this gear.”

Frampton, who is known for his work in the band, Humble Pie, and his solo work, tells a number of stories of collaboration and potential collaboration in his excellent new memoir. He was also a close childhood friend of David Bowie’s.

Another item set for sale is Frampton’s Marshall 1974X RI amp. Of it, the frontman says, “This amp was on the road with me on my co-headlining tour with Steve Miller. It’s been out there with me, making my sound.”