Chris Young’s Attorney Breaks Silence About Country Star’s Arrest in Nashville

On Monday (January 22) night, agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission arrested country singer Chris Young. The arrest took place at The Dawg House, a bar in midtown Nashville. They charged the hitmaker with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assaulting an officer. Earlier today, Young’s attorney shared a statement on the arrest.

Earlier today, American Songwriter received a statement from Young’s attorney Bill Ramsey through the singer’s PR team at Monarch Publicity. “What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” Ramsey said. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional, and professional harm done towards my client,” he added.

Chris Young Arrested in Nashville

Young and some friends were at the Tin Roof in Nashville on Monday. Agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission came into the bar to do a compliance check. After a brief interaction with Young and other bar patrons, they left.

Young and some of his friends then allegedly followed the agents to the Dawg House. That’s where the altercation that led to Young’s arrest took place.

Agents finished what they were doing at the Dawg House and began to make their way out of the bar. In an arrest affidavit, an agent explained what happened next. “While walking out the door, Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea who Mr. Young was or what he had,” he stated.

As mentioned in Ramsey’s statement, video evidence showing the height of the altercation surfaced yesterday. In it, Young does reach for the agent to stop them. At that point, the agent shoved the singer. He stumbled backward, fell over a chair, and appeared to strike the corner of the bar with his back. Watch the security camera footage, provided by Ramsey and Monarch that captured the incident below.

