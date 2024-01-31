Chris Young Reveals Bruised Covered Photo From Aftermath of Police Run-in

Chris Young is breaking his silence following an arrest at a Nashville bar. The District Attorney’s office cleared Young of any wrongdoing. However, the country singer is sporting some nasty bruises following his run-in with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents.

Videos by American Songwriter

Young shared an image of his back, which features a large bruise on his lower back and another bruise on his upper arm. The singer pointed out that the back bruise was dangerously close to the middle of his back and spine.

Young took a tumble after an ABC agent pushed him, sending him sprawling against the corner of the bar and to the ground. The incident took place at Dawg House in Nashville. Agents arrested Young for disorderly content, assault, and resisting arrest.

Chris Young Speaks Out About Nashville Arrest

However, security footage showed Young didn’t assault the agent. Charges were dropped. Taking to TikTok, Young shared another angle of the encounter, writing, “For all the trolls saying ‘don’t touch a cop’… I didn’t touch him.”

The District Attorney’s office previously released a statement, “Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed.”

In comments of the image, several fans wished Young a swift recovery from his injuries. One person commented, “Poor guy. Watching the video, he did nothing wrong. Us as fans should stick by him. Stop judging people over drinking because everyone has had a drink one time in their life. Chris, keep your head up you will always have my support.”

Another wrote, “That is awful. I am so sorry that you had to go through that. You are absolutely correct. That is way too close to your spine. I was ecstatic to hear that they got it right though and the charges were all dropped.”

Young’s attorney Bill Ramsey demanded an apology following the incident.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” Ramsey said in a statement. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

While the singer is focused on his next album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, it remains to be seen if he will press forward with a civil suit.

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]