Country Singer Chris Young Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Assaulting an Officer at Midtown Nashville Bar

Country music fans know Chris Young for hits like “Getting You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “Tomorrow,” and “You.” Now, the Nashville Star alum and Grand Ole Opry member has added an unfortunate item to his resume. State agents arrested Young last night (January 22) after he allegedly had a few too many at a local bar and assaulted a police officer.

The Tennessean reports that the issue started when agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission were doing a compliance check at the Tin Roof in Midtown Nashville last night at around 8:30. There, they spoke to Young who was sitting at the bar.

Agents checked Young’s ID. Then, he began to follow the officers, ask them questions, and shoot video of them as they completed their compliance check. When they finished, the officers left the Tin Roof. At this point, Young and the group of people he was with followed them to their next destination, the Dawg House.

Chris Young Leaves the Bar in Handcuffs

The agents inspected the Dawg House’s credentials, completed their compliance check, and began to exit the bar when Young approached them. An officer explained what happened next in the arrest affidavit. “While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder,” the officer wrote. “I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea who Mr. Young was or what he had.”

Some rowdy bar patrons got between the agent and Young and started “yelling and screaming.” Three more agents stepped in. One gave Young orders. The other two put him in handcuffs. “While all agents were trying to leave the bar, multiple people who were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile.”

Young allegedly had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes at the time of the incident. Officers arrested him for disorderly conduct, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest. He has since been released.

